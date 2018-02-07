ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Patsy Roberts Finley, 63, will be held at 2:00PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Bro. Don Monk officiating. The interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 from 10:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Leesville and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Finley died at 6:15AM on Sunday, February 4, 2018 at her residence. She enjoyed doing crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. Mrs. Patsy loved her children and grandchildren and was known for making the best cup of coffee.

She is survived by a daughter, Monica L. Finley of Abbeville; a son, Roger D. Finley, Jr. of Pickering, LA; three sisters, Almira Daugherty, Helen Hix, and Carolyn Monk; six grandchildren, LeAnn Cormier, Jennifer Anderson, Nicholas Floore, Jesse Floore, Holly Irons, and Kayla Finley; and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Finley, Sr.; and her parents, Sylvester Roberts and Dollie Jordan Roberts.

