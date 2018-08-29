ERATH – Funeral Services for Paul Brent Thibodeaux, 69, will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at David Funeral Home Chapel in Erath, with Deacon Michael Fabre officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum in Erath.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 8:00AM until time of services.

A native and resident of Erath, Mr. Thibodeaux died Sunday, August 26, 2018 at his residence. He proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the 7th Calvary and was a Purple Heart and Cluster recipient. He was a life member of The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4158, in Abbeville. His favorite pastimes included hunting and fishing, motorcycling, playing cards and Yahtzee.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Ann Thibodeaux; sons Shawn Thibodeaux and Shane Thibodeaux; a daughter Heather Pollack; stepsons, Thaddeus Riordan and Jeremy Riordan; two brothers, Artie Thibodeaux and Kevin Thibodeaux; two sisters, Sheryl Ann O’Neal and Lisa Ann Gayneaux; eleven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Ray and Irene Frederick Thibodeaux; two sisters, Joy Rita Miller and Susan Gail Ruffin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Thibodeaux, Bryan O’Neal, Kelly Gayneaux, Tyler Thibodeaux, Seth Falgout, Clint O’Neal. Honorary pallbearers will be Artie Thibodeaux, Thaddeus Riordan, Jeremy Riordan, Billy Miller, Steve Miller.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 East Putnam St. (337-937-0405) will be handling the arrangements.