Paul A. Broussard “Piggy”

April 4, 1933 ~ May 5, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul A. Broussard, 86, who died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Paul taught middle school for 33 years in Vermilion and Iberia Parish schools. He was known to have the kindest heart, even in the end. Above all he was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cherished time spent with his family.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Hebert Broussard; two sons, Mark James Broussard and his wife Tina of Kaplan, and Kendal Paul Broussard and his wife Sonya of Parks; one daughter, Donna Broussard Payne of Abbeville; four grandchildren, Brandy Broussard, Jessica B. Conner and her husband Jacob, Caroline Broussard and Collin Paul Broussard; two great grandsons, Jayden Paul Conner and Jace Conner; and three sisters, Ruth Broussard of Abbeville, Beryl Broussard of Carlys, and Connie Broussard Landry of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minus Paul Broussard and the former Louise Weekly; one brother, Purvis Joseph "Buddy" Broussard; one sister, Yvonne Hebert; and son-in-law, Clifton Joseph Payne, Sr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.