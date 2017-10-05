Paul Harold Dartez passed away on October 4, 2017. He was born on January 25, 1927, and celebrated his ninetieth birthday earlier this year in style, surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Velta Frederick Dartez; sisters, Louise Broussard and Emma Varn; children, Michael (wife Phyllis), Alice Stewart (husband Kim), and Matthew (wife Michelle); nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonce and Bella Dartez.

Harold served in the Army in Japan during World War II, then returned home to the family farm. He and Velta married and were rarely apart for the next 65 years. He spent many years working at Duhon’s General Merchandise after retiring from farming.

He was known as a jack of all trades, and many a person brought something for him to repair. He always wanted to learn new things and taught himself how to navigate a computer and the internet. He loved a challenge. He also loved being outdoors and was known for his beautiful yard. If he wasn’t drinking his cup of coffee he was on his riding lawnmower.

His grandchildren have loved his lap to sit on, his sense of humor, and his easy laugh. A TV commercial chihuahua announcing “I think I need a bigger box” gave Harold more fits of giggles than it had any right to. And even throughout his seven-year battle with cancer, he was always quick with a smile, a joke, or a “hot dog!”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Reading from scripture will be Christopher Stewart and Monique LeMaire.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home- Maurice on Friday, October 6, 2017 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue Saturday from 8:00AM until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Dartez, Christopher Stewart, Kevin Stewart, Bryce Dartez, Brayden Dartez and Bryan Simon.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and Bonnie LeLeux for their care and compassion.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Dartez family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.