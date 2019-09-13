August 3, 1929 ~ September 10, 2019

KAPLAN—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul Lloyd Vincent, 90, who died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Vermilion Health Care Center. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He was born on the family farm just north of Kaplan. Lloyd served in the Korean Conflict, earning the Purple Heart. He came home and met and married the love of his life, Lena Baker Vincent. Lloyd was a master carpenter and built the last two homes they lived in. They raised 5 children together. Lloyd was an active supporter of the Boy Scouts while their boys were young. The family enjoyed many camping trips alongside the Boy Scouts. Eventually Lloyd and Lena decided to branch out and plant Christmas trees on the farm Lloyd had inherited. This dream grew into Vincent’s Christmas Tree Farm. Over the years citrus trees were added to the farm. Many happy memories were made on that farm for families from all over. Lloyd loved telling stories, taking grandkids for rides on his tractors, meeting people, and most of all, his wife of 65 years, Lena.

He is survived by wife, Lena Vincent; his son, Barry Vincent and his wife, Beth of Chalmette; three daughters, Susan Lavergne and her husband, Rick of Sumter, SC, Nancy Trahan and her husband, Billy of Scott, and Jill Sevier and her husband, Matt of Houma; sixteen grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Jude Vincent of Kaplan; a great grandson; and a great granddaughter.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 9:45 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Vincent family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.