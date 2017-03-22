September 8, 1934 ~ March 19, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, honoring the life of Paul Miguez, 82, who died Sunday, March 19, 2017. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Francis Fontenot officiating the services.

St. Paul Miguez was born on September 8, 1934, Erath, Louisiana. He is survived by four daughters, Carole Lynné Torphy and her husband Michael, Linda Dianne Hunter and husband Robert, Paula Marie Jones and husband Jeffrey and Tamara Jean Miguez, all of Dallas, Texas. He has four grandchildren, Meredith Borschow, Jared Kiechler, Charles and Candace Hunter and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his two loving sisters, Willie Mae Primeaux and Dorothy Danos, and five brothers, Vernice “Kini” Miguez, Eulton “E. Paul” Miguez, Wilmer “Cowboy” Miguez, Ronnie John Miguez and Norris Paul Miguez. Pre-deceased are his mother Avia Ortemond Beauxis and father Ferdinand Vernice Miguez, Sr. and two brothers, Eddie Joseph Miguez and Whitney Joseph Miguez.

He retired from the United States Air Force in 1972 from Barksdale AFB, Bossier City, Louisiana. Over the course of his service to the Air Force, he was stationed outside the US living and working in 15 different countries. With his military experience he served two different tours in Vietnam in 1968 and 1970.

He is a former employee of Western Electric, retiring after 18 years. A former member of the VFW Post 7732, Keithville, Louisiana where he previously served as Post Commander in the late 1980’s.

Paul’s past time included playing the guitar, banjo and accordion and singing many country and western songs, including his Cajun favorite, the ballad, Jolie Blonde.

His family wishes to express their gratitude to his local friends from the Bee Hive and Robie’s. His kindness, generosity and great sense of humor will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his honor to: www.sonsoftheflag.org/donate-now or www.carrytheload.org/site

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 24, 2017, from 10:00 AM until time of services.

