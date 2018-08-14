January 12, 1951 ~ August 12, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday August 17, 2018 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul Robert Miller, 67, who died Sunday August 12, 2018 at Ochsner Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with his first cousin Reverend Steve LeBlanc officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Paul Robert Miller, Jr., Seth Fenwick Miller, Dr. Weston P. Miller III, James O’Neal, Benjamin Guidry, E. Marshall Sellers, III, Bill LeBlanc, Charlie Beckett, and Chris Saunier. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Weston P. Miller IV, Ronnie Guidry, Bryan Simon and Bang Bui. Gift Bearers will be Phallie Miller, Eleanor Miller and Andrea M. O’Konski.

Paul was the Owner of Ramm Printers, a business founded by his father, where he worked along side his mother for many years. He was a member of the Abbeville Kiwanis Club and served in many capacities. He was an avid golfer. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and basketball. Most of all, he was a passionate LSU football fan who loved game days spent with his children, family and friends. He was quick to lend a helping hand where ever he was needed. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Robert Miller, Jr., Seth Fenwick Miller; daughter Mary Phallie Scroggin Miller; their mother Kathleen Sellers Miller; grandchildren Eleanor Rose and Elijah Archer Miller; brother, Dr. Weston P. Miller, III; sisters, Marcia O’Neal and her husband James; Mary Kay Guidry; godchildren, Andrea M. O’Konski, Benjamin J. Guidry, E. Marshall Sellers III; and numerous nieces and nephews all of whom fondly referred to him as Parrainé Paul.

He was preceded in death by his father Weston Peter Miller, Sr. and his mother Hazel LeBlanc Miller.

In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to American Heart Association American Stroke Association PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home, Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 17, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10: 45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.