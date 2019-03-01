December 3, 1931 ~ March 1, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A memorial service will be held at a later date honoring the life of Paul Wiley Baudoin, 87, who died Friday, March 1, 2019 at his residence

Paul is survived by his son, Michael Paul Baudoin and his wife Tami; daughter, Donna Lynne Primeaux; four grandchildren, Michael Houston Baudoin, Lydia Brooks Baudoin, Paula Michele Hebert and Jessie Renee Lanclos; six great grandchildren, Gabrielle Monique Wood, Mya Angelle Hebert, Jasmine Rose Wood, Jenna Renee Connor, Lynnie Ann Connor and Karson Paul Lanclos; and one great-great granddaughter, Aaliyah Elise Mott.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Marie Arabie Baudoin; parents, Rene Baudoin and the former Elise Montagne; and brothers, Harold Baudoin, Dalton Miguez and Lloyd Miguez.

