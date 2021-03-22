February 6, 1947 - March 17, 2021



Paula Ann Crain Garrot (“Ann”) was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 6, 1947 to Dr. and Mrs. Alfred Penn Crain, Jr. In 1965 she graduated from C.E. Byrd High School. She attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduating with a BA in History in 1969, she moved to Abbeville in 1972 and started a family.

Ann is survived by her three sons Crain Garrot (Betty), Jason Garrot (Renee) and Brent Garrot (Heather); six grandchildren: Alex Garrot, Sara Garrot, Andrew Garrot, Anna Grace Garrot, William Garrot, and Ceci Garrot. She is also survived by her niece, Jennifer Jones (Craig), whom she treated as her own daughter, and her great-nephew Alan Jones and great-niece Ella Jones, whom she considered her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dr. Alfred Penn Crain, Jr., her mother Paula Potts Crain, her sister Ashton Penn Crain (“Penny”), and her nephew Paul Dylan Raley.

Ann was an active member of the Abbeville community. Ann was a member of The Fortnightly Club of Abbeville since the 1970’s, having served in past years as its President and Secretary. Ann was a member of The Woman’s Club of Abbeville and as Environment Chairperson for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Louisiana. Ann was an active member of the Family Life Community and the Children of God Prayer Group. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Vermilion Parish Library Foundation and was a past member of The Confrerie D’ Abbeville for several years.

Ann was a homemaker and devoted mother to her three sons, whom she loved and cherished. When her children left for college, she went back to school and became a paralegal. She worked as a paralegal in Baton Rouge for several years before retiring.

Ann was a voracious reader. She loved books and amassed a small library of her own. She enjoyed working in the yard, gardening, traveling, and a good cup of coffee. She loved a good debate and would speak her mind candidly and openly. She was smart, articulate, and fond of history. She was known to love a good crime drama on TV and was a lover of PBS and supporter of LPB. Ann was compassionate toward others and loved her many friends.

Ann was a fighter. In recent years Ann survived cancer after having been diagnosed with Stage IV Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014.

After a relapse in 2017, she underwent a bone marrow transplant which allowed her to have more time with the family she loved.

The effects of the therapies she received ultimately proved to be too much, and she passed away peacefully at her home in Abbeville. During her cancer fight, she enjoyed and endorsed the services provided by the Miles Perret Cancer Services Center in Lafayette. The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Brierre, Dr. Gregory Riggs, and all of the kind and caring nurses at Hospice of Acadiana for their excellent care and treatment.

Visitation will be held at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at 9:00 AM. A funeral service will follow at Abbeville United Methodist Church in Abbeville, Louisiana with the Rev. Mother Madge McClain officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Forest Park Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana at 2:00 P.M. Pallbearers are Alex Garrot, Andrew Garrot, Alan Jones, Craig Jones, Judge Byron Hebert, Chad Fortier, and John Listi.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations in her name to HYPERLINK “http://www.milesperret.org/Fund-Our-Cause” \t “_blank” Fund Our Cause | Miles Perret Cancer Services.

