ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Paula Ann Vallot, 50, will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, May 19, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Fr. Chester Arceneaux officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Ms. Vallot died at 12:55AM on Monday, May 15, 2017 at Lafayette General Regional Medical Center. Paula was known for her enjoyment to write and read poetry; and drawing. She especially enjoyed social gatherings with her family and friends.

She is survived by her parents, Alvin and Virgis St. Julien Vallot of Abbeville; two sisters, Iris Lastrapes and her husband Brooke of Abbeville and Latrelle Vallot of Abbeville; three nephews, Braxton Bourque, Brooke Lastrapes,II, and Cane Lastrapes; a niece, Nila Lastrapes; and her beloved pet, Arie.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Deidre Vallot.

Serving as pallbearers will be Carlos Broussard, Andre’ Broussard, Ricardo Vallot, Paul Christy, Reginald Christy, and Austin Vallot.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Brooke Lastrapes, Braxton Bourque, Monte Vallot, William D. Vallot, Jr., Warren Broussard, Kevin Labbe, Jonathan Vallot, and Glenn Vallot.

