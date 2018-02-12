July 14, 1966 ~ February 8, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Paula Cherise Couvillon Richard, 51, who passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Paula Cherise was the daughter of Roy and Mazil Couvillon of Kaplan. She was a graduate of Kaplan High School and also earned an Associates degree in Graphic Arts from Lafayette Regional Vocational Technical Institute. She was the devoted wife of Horace "Butch" Richard for 23 and a half years. They made their home in the Kaplan area of Louisiana. She lovingly raised a great son, Phillip Paul Richard who recently enlisted in the United States Air Force where he is in training for ground crew chief to service KC 135 flying tankers. Paula was a faithful Catholic and treasured her walk with the Lord. She was a substitute teacher and employed with the Vermilion Parish School board for the past 11 years. She will be remembered and missed dearly by all that knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Horace C. "Butch" Richard; her only son, Phillip Paul Richard; six siblings, Vivian C. and her husband, Keith Andreport, Wayne Couvillon and his wife, Brenda, Deborah C. and her husband, John Blancher, Rachael C. and her husband, Brian Donovan, Suzette C. and her husband, David Trahan, and Joan C. and her husband, David Maggio; 15 nieces and nephews; and 27 first cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Couvillon and the former Mazil Trahan; her paternal grandparents, Joseph Raoul Couvillon and the former Lucy Broussard; and her maternal grandparents, Leonce Trahan and the former Evie Landry.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for the attention and loving care they provided in her final hours. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Sarah Trahan for the special care that she provided Paula Cherise in her last months of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

The family would also like to request the honor of your presence at the Knights of Columbus Hall (1007 N. LeJeune Ave, Kaplan, LA) to celebrate the life of Paula Cherise immediately following the burial service.