June 28, 1940 - September 2, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Pauline Pommier Hardy, 77, who died Saturday September 2, 2017 at Maison du Monde Nursing Home.

She will be laid to rest at LeBlanc Community Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Steven Gaspard, David Wolf, Douglas Wolf, Daniel Wolf, Audren Wolf and Adam Wolf.

She is survived by her three sons, David Wolf and his wife Jeanne, Daniel Wolf and his wife Elizabeth and Douglas Wolf and his wife Angela; daughter, Debra Gaspard and her husband Steven; sister, Mary Saunier; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Hardy; parents, Wilson Pommier and the former Aurelia Boudreaux; brother, Arthur Pommier; sister, Eugenie Pommier; granddaughter, Christina Wolf; great grandson, Gentry Hildreth; and great granddaughters, Sage Wolf and Dahlia Wolf.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 11:30 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Wednesday, September 6, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.