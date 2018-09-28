Pearl B. Taylor

November 04, 1943 - September 25, 2018

ABBEVILLE – A Service of Christian Burial for Mrs. Pearl Taylor is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Harvest Time Tabernacle – 901 Wildcat Drive. Rev. Daylon Taylor will perform the ceremony. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8:00 A.M. Saturday, and will continue until time of service.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Joseph H. Taylor of Abbeville, LA; one son, Daylon Taylor of New Orleans, LA; four daughters, Angela Taylor of Erath, LA; Ciji Taylor of Abbeville, LA; Hope James (Darnell) and Joy Norwood (Benjamin) both of Lafayette, LA; and one step-granddaughter, Dericka James of Houston, TX. She also leaves behind one brother, Elliott Bessard (Joann) of Abbeville, LA; two sisters, Belvia Jean Davenport (Robert) and Barbara LaPoint both of Abbeville, LA; along with many relatives and friends.

She was preceded in ddeath by her parents Morris Bessard and Anna Harrison Bessard; two sisters, Lena Reedom and Lottie Bessard; four brothers, Rayward Bessard, Leonard Bessard, Chester Bessard, and Gerald Bessard; and one son, Dexter Taylor.

She was known by many names: Pearly Mae, Mamma Pearl, and Pie Lady. She was well known for her famously delicious sweet dough pies, and her warm, welcoming home. She loved the Lord with all her heart. All who knew her were touched by her sweet and caring heart.

Arrangements are under the direction of Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337) 898-9595.