A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Ms. Peggy Marie Hebert, 61, who passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 6:02AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Fr. Paul Bienvenu, Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum.

Ms. Peggy, a native and lifelong resident of Maurice, was the daughter of the late Edward "Sport" Hebert and the late Una Hebert. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the Ladies Alter Society at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. She was known as "Nanny" to everyone and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her brothers, Earl Hebert and wife Connie of Breaux Bridge, Ronnie Hebert and fiance Chrisitine Cormier of Scott, and Billy Hebert and wife Renee of Maurice; two uncles, Ivy and Lee Hebert; numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward "Sport" and Una Hebert; aunt, Edith Hebert; and two uncles, Woodley Hebert and Altheus Hebert, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 12:00PM on Thursday in the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Heath and Joshua Hebert, Seth Hebert, Lee Hebert, Joshua Gotte, and Adam and Caleb Hebert.

The family would like to thank Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Maurice and Fresenius Kidney Care Vermilion Parish Dialysis Center in Abbeville for all of their care and compassion.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.