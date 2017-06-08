Peter R. Broussard, Sr.

January 17, 1932 - June 2, 2017



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Peter Roger Broussard, Sr. 85, who died Friday, June 02, 2017 at Post-Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Lafayette.

Peter is the son of Otto Joseph Broussard and Regina Jackson Broussard. He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.

Peter was a proud veteran of the United States Army, he served two years during the Korean War. He was a man who wore many hats. He worked for Riviana Foods in Abbeville for over 35 years. All the while being a member of the Erath Police Auxiliary beginning in 1977 then, as a Police Dispatcher beginning in 1987. In the end, he played a significant role in the everyday lives of many people who live in the Town of Erath as the School Crossing Guard.

He served on the Board of Commissioners with the Erath Housing Authority since 1983. He was a member of Knight of Columbus Council 3872 and the American Legion DeRouen-Moss Post 279.

Peter is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Willie Mae DeRouen Broussard, son Kennedy J Broussard, and his wife Randi (Baton Rouge) daughter, Cheryl A Broussard (Erath) and son, Peter R Broussard Jr and his wife Glenda (Abbeville). Grandchildren: Peter R Broussard, III, Tiffany D Broussard, Sydney D Broussard, Kennedy J Broussard Jr, Joshua Broussard, Justin Broussard, Kendall Chapman and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Otto and Regina Broussard, his two sisters Rose Broussard Espy and Melva Broussard Gurley, two brothers, Calvin Broussard Sr and Joseph Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church-700 S Broadway Street, Erath La onSaturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 12:10 pm.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 609 W Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560. Words of condolences can be expressed to the family at fletcherfuneralhomes.org.