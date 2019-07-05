December 14, 1950 - June 26, 2019

ABBEVILLE – Funeral service for Phillip Landry, Sr. is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Lighthouse for Jesus – 2526 Chaisson Road. Pastor Donnie Bolden, Sr. will officiate the service. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Phillip Landry, Sr. (68), a long time resident of Abbeville who was born to Maxful and Dorothy Landry, passed from this life on June 26, 2019 at The Carpenter House – St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, LA.

He is survived by a caring friend, Willa Mae; two daughters, Renee’ and Michelle; one son, Phillip Landry, Jr.; seven grandchildren; four sisters, Liz Tolbert (Robert), Betty Williams (George), Rita, Brenda, and Josephine, all of Abbeville, LA; three brothers, Maxful Landry, Jr., Anthony Landry, and Tony Landry of Abbeville, LA; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxful and Dorothy Landry; one sister, Mary Ann and one nephew, George Landry.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the church (Lighthouse for Jesus) from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.