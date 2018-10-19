November 4, 1932 ~ October 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 22, 2018, at St. James Church honoring the life of Philomene Hebert Suire, 85, who died Friday, October 19, 2018 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

She was happily married to Paul for 62 years. She was a loving, happy, spirited lady, who always greeted you with a smile. She loved sports and spending time with her family.

Philomene is survived by her sons, Sam Suire and his wife Darlene of Ingram, TX, and Stanley Suire and his wife Tracey of Abbeville; daughters, Celeste Sigur and her husband Ross of Abbeville, and Patty Landry and her husband Paul of New Iberia; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Odey Suire; parents, Stanislaus Hebert and the former Celestine Ricaud; son, Mark Suire; daughter, Julie Christine Suire; brothers, Raymond, Alton, Henry, Claude, and Wilton; and sisters, Alphosine, Angeline, Lillian, Louise, and Lelia.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, October 22, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Acadiana for taking excellent care of their mom, and a special thanks to all the caregivers, especially, Brandy Lacaze.

