ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis Ann Lachaussee, 61, will be held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 3:00 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 beginning at 9:00AM until service time with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native and resident of Erath, Phyllis died at 9:22 PM on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Phyllis loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews; she looked forward to all family gatherings, and enjoyed reading, Pokeno, and going eat out.

She is survived by her mother, Frances Domingues Lachaussee of Erath; sisters Dana L. Dronet and her husband Jody of Erath, and Fran L. LeBlanc and her husband Shawn of Erath; six nieces and nephews, Anthony Dronet and his wife Aimee, Jonathan Dronet and his wife Leslie, Megan D. Fourroux and her husband Derrick, Lane LeBlanc, Olivia LeBlanc , and Molli LeBlanc; eight great nieces and nephews, Gracie and Olivia Langham, Ava, Allie, Andre and Nate Dronet, and Beckham and Briggs Fourroux; and three god children, Seth, Clint, and Bailey.

She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Lauchaussee.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Dronet, Jonathan Dronet, Lane Leblanc, Derrick Fourroux, Phillippe Saunier, and Seth Duhon.

