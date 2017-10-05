August 13, 1932 ~ October 4, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Pierre “Lurcy” Gaspard, 85, who passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Keith Landry officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Mouton, Justin LeMaire, Tristan Dartez, Blake Gaspard, Chase Callahan, and Derek Callahan.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Gaspard of Cow Island; his son, Randy Gaspard and his wife, Andra of Cow Island; seven daughters, Darlene and her husband, Don Mouton of Cow Island, Susan and her husband, Blaine Stelly of Forked Island, Janet and her husband, Mark LeMaire of Cow Island, Terry and her husband, Todd Dartez of Cow Island, Cathy and her husband, Sheb Callahan of Cow Island, Penny and her husband, Cory Touchet of Cow Island, and Angel and her husband, Marty Hebert of Forked Island; one sister, Millie Frith of Cow Island; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustave Gaspard and the former Azita Lege; and six brothers, Minos Gaspard, Sr., Ravis Gaspard, Herbert Gaspard, Sr., Percy Gaspard, John Gaspard, and Linus Gaspard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 6, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

