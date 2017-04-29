March 13, 1930 ~ April 27, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Pressley Francis Viator, 87, who died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jake Scott, Bradley Guidry Chuck Anselmo, III, Yusef Scipio, Brent Viator and Clint Sonnier. Honorary pallbearers will be Pressley Scott and C.J. Bertrand.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maudry Guidry Viator; son, Dr. Mickey Viator and his wife, Sheila of Maurice; daughter, Dr. Penny Viator and her wife, Nanette DeMonteverde of Plymouth, MA; two grandchildren, Leah Viator Scott and her husband, Jake, and Andrea Viator; three great grandchildren, Pressley Scott, Aubrey Scott and Hailey Scott; step sons, Bradley Guidry and Brett Guidry; and brother, Lennis Viator of Beaumont, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alphonse Luce Viator and the former Marie Simon; and eleven siblings.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, May 1, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

