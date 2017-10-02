A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at St. Alphonsus Church for Pressley Joseph Broussard, Sr., 90, who passed away on September 30, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Reverend Paul G. Bienvenu will be the Celebrant of the Mass.

Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Pressley, a lifelong resident of Maurice, was the only child of the late Sidney Broussard and the former Carmelite Duhon.

Upon returning from his WW II service in the Army Air Corps as a T5 Specialist, he began farming with his father, who passed on shortly thereafter, leaving him the sole provider for the family at a very young age of 22. He was a successful rice and bean farmer for over 30 years as well as a successful businessman.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life, and an excellent shot. He traveled all over the country and made lasting friends with whomever he met. These memories he kept and cherished to the end.

Pressley served two terms as a Vermilion Parish Police Juror in the late '60's to early '70's, hard surfacing the majority of the gravel roads in his district. A huge accomplishment for improving our community. He established P&S Auto Parts, Maurice's first auto parts store, in the early 70's with his son, Sidney and managed it until he retired in early 96. He will be sorely missed. Jus qua en se reracount encore, mon pere, "ca vas faire".

He was a loving husband, devoted father, grandfather and a well-respected member of our community.

He is survived by his daughter, Marla Broussard; sons, Randell M. Broussard, Sr. and wife, Lori, Sidney K. Broussard and wife, Cheryl and Pressley J. Broussard, Jr. and wife, Pam. Thirteen grandchildren, Gwen Broussard, Randell M. (Sonny) Broussard, Jr., Tina Broussard, Shawn Broussard, Nick Broussard, Scott Broussard, Jason Broussard, Pressley J. (Joey) Broussard, III, D. Wade Prejean, Jr., Carmelite (Cammie) Miller, Wyatt Broussard and Adam Lee and Abigail Lee; twenty seven great grandchildren; first cousins, Flodry Duhon Campbell and Rita Duhon McDonald whom he regarded as sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 63 years, Florine Mouton Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice on October 3, 2017 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be his eight grandsons. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Miller.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.