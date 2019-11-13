ABBEVILLE — Memorial Services for Priscilla Luquette Baudion,79, will be at 2:00PM Saturday November 16, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating. Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Saturday from 1:00PM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 1:30PM.

Priscilla, a native and life resident of Abbeville passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 in Abbeville General Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by 3 sons, Wendell Baudoin, Tony Baudoin and wife Arlene, and Clayton Baudoin and wife Tanya, 1 daughter, Ramona Hargrave and husband Kenneth, 3 brothers, Roy Luquette, Larry Luquette and Albert Luquette Jr., 1 sister Pat Dean, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Sr. and Ena LaPointe Luquette, 1 sister, Theresa Peltier, and 3 brothers, Ridley Luquette, Oris Luquette and Oren Luquette.

