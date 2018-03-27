Priscilla Miguez
Priscilla Mouton Miguez, age 72, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 24, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lester Miguez; son, Todd Miguez & his wife, Autumn; daughter, Tammy Trim & her husband Tracey, all of Delcambre, LA; grandchildren Jacob Miguez, Lauren (Josh) Harrington, Trenton Miguez, Reagan Trim, and Ciara Morgan, all of Delcambre, LA; great granddaughter, Lillian Lee Harrington, and great granddaughter, Paislee Cabrol, who’s on the way, of Delcambre, LA; her sisters Marlene Mouton Delcambre of Loreauville, LA, and Cindy (Tim) Martin of Baton Rouge, LA; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ora & Hazel Mouton of Abbeviile, LA; Maxine Mouton Racca of New Iberia, LA; and Paul Calvin Mouton of Kaplan, LA.
There will be a recitation of the Rosary at 9 a.m. followed by a Christian Mass at Our Lady of the Lake in Delcambre, LA, on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Buddy Breaux officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Acadiana.