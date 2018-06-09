January 3, 1934 ~ June 7, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, June 11, 2018 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church honoring the life of Purvis Abshire, 84, who died on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lillian Miller Abshire of Kaplan; two sons, Dennis Abshire and his wife, Mary of Kaplan and Michael Abshire and his wife, Dina of Kaplan; 7 grandchildren, Sean Abshire, Lucas Abshire, Tiffany Abshire, Nicole Broussard, Chelsea Abshire, Rhea Abshire, and Tessi Abshire; 3 step-grandchildren, Abbey Palombo, Casey Palombo, and Blake Palombo; and 11 great grandchildren, Sofia, Matea, Lucas, Remy, Esme, Karlee, Alex, Marley, Graham, Khyria, and Kye.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Abshire; one brother, Eddie Abshire; two sisters, Annie Mae Comeaux and Elaine Trahan; and his parents, Semar John Abshire and the former Ovenia Guilot; and granddaughter, Kristin Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Abshire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.