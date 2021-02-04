ERATH — A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, February 6th at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church honoring the life of Ramsey Clair Moss, 74, who passed away peacefully on February 2 at Carpenter House of St. Joseph’s Hospice. Father Andre Metrejean and Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate the service.

Born and raised in Erath, Louisiana, he graduated from Erath High School in 1964 and married high school sweetheart, Toni Dubois. He graduated from Northeastern Louisiana University with a B.S. in Pharmacy, spending over 40 years as a devoted pharmacist serving the people of the community that he so loved.

A lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, he was man of strong faith and devotion. Ramsey was an avid reader, loved carpentry, as well as everything outdoors including boating and fishing. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Toni Dubois Moss; daughter Donna Moss Bergeron, and husband Chris; daughter Tracy Moss Watson; son Christopher Ramsey Moss and wife, Nicole Landry Moss. Thirteen grandchildren: Lane, Leah, Linzi, and Luke Bergeron; Fred, Annie, Sarah, Henry, and Claire Watson; John Ramsey, William, Andrew, and Charlotte Moss; sister, Patsy Moss Dore and husband OJ.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Gene and Dossie Moss; sister-in-law Cecile Dubois; son-in-law, Eddie Watson.

Serving as pallbearers will be Fred Watson, Lane Bergeron, John Ramsey Moss, Henry Watson, William Moss, Andrew Moss and Luke Bergeron.

The family requests that visiting hours begin at 8:30 with a rosary prayed at 10am at David’s Funeral home in Erath.

A very special thank you to everyone that provided care, for their unwavering patience, kindness and dedication including MD Anderson, Our Lady of Lourdes Oncology group and Carpenter House.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in memory of Ramsey Moss.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

