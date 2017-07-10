September 16, 1952 - June 13, 2017

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA to honor the life of Randall John Broussard, 64. He resided in Indianapolis, Indiana with his wife and daughter for the past 20 years. He passed away peacefully after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer on June 13, 2017 in Indiana.

He was born in Abbeville, La. on September 16, 1952 to Louella & Kelly I. Broussard.

Randall was employed by the First Financial Bank as the IT Systems Engineer for the past eleven years. He was a three times recipient of the "Star Performer Award" for his achievements in operating the core banking system. He loved reading, fishing, gardening, and target practice at the gun range. He was a Senior Bible Quizzing Coach for eight years. He was awarded "Coach of the Year" in 2006 for the Indiana District United Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheryl Dutton Broussard; daughter, Hannah Sheree Broussard (22); brothers, Pearly Joseph Broussard (Trudy) of Youngsville, LA, and Robert William Broussard (Jodie) of Hagerstown, MD; sisters, Marlene (Bob) Guin of Houma, LA, and Kathy (Ricky) Trahan of Abbeville, LA; mother- in-law, Rebecca Dutton of Lafayette, LA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Charles Dutton; and sister-in-law, Geraldine P. Broussard.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.