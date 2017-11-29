April 3, 1941 - November 18, 2017

A Celebration of the Life of Randall Segura, age 76, of Hutto, formerly of Brownwood, will held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Crouch Ranch 7500 FM 1467, in Blanket.

Mr. Segura passed away Nov. 18, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

He was a Vietnam Veteran, served in the U.S. Army 1966-1968 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge #279 in Brownwood.

Survivors include his wife, Claretta Segura of Hutto; daughter, Sheree Saurenmann and husband Jeffrey of Round Rock, grandson, Jaxson Saurenmann of Round Rock; brother, Robert Segura and wife Lona of Abbeville, Louisiana; sister, Mary Dronett and husband Rudy of Erath, Louisiana; and by numerous nieces.

He was preceded in death by parents, Leby and Adea Segura of Abbeville, Louisiana; brother Lodger Segura of Franklin, Louisiana; and by a sister-in-law, Matharine Segura of Franklin, Louisiana.