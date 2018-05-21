October 11, 1936 ~ May 17, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Ravis "Ray" Frederick, 81, who passed away on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at his residence. He was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly "Sis" Frederick of Kaplan; two daughters, Katherine F. and her husband, Craig Boudreaux of Kaplan and Chris F. and her husband, Brian LeJeune of Lafayette; three brothers, Milfred Frederick of Kaplan, A.J. Frederick of Kaplan, and Glen Frederick of Shreveport; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Boudreaux, Meredith Boudreaux, Clint Boudreaux and Krystal Coughlin, Tyler Boudreaux and James Jacome, Garrett Boudreaux, and Candace LeJeune; and four great grandchildren, Dakota Francois, Corey Boudreaux, Melanie Bastian, and Carter Boudreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Frederick and the former Una Hebert; one sister, Earline F. Hebert; one brother, U.J. Frederick; and his in-laws, Otis and Melba Trahan.

