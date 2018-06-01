April 11, 1932 ~ May 29, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Ray Allen Faulk, 86, who died on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. He will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nelda Broussard Faulk of Kaplan; one son, Randall J. Faulk and his wife, Ramona of Kaplan; two daughters, Raenell and her husband, Ricky Frederick of Kaplan and Lisa and her husband, Tony Matthew of Kaplan; one sister, Mildred Faulk Landry of Kaplan; two grandchildren, Heidi O. and her husband, Lance Broussard of Scott and Bradley Faulk and his wife, Alexis of Kaplan; five step-grandchildren, Blaine Matthew, Beth Savoie, Brent Bellon, Amanda Doucet, and Roman Bellon; one great granddaughter, Sophia Kate Faulk; and seven step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam “Perook” Faulk and the former Enix Hebert; one brother, Harris Faulk; and one sister, Hazel Faulk Stelly.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, June 1, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 9:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Faulk family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.