Ray Dupuis

June 21, 1943 ~ August 19, 2017

KAPLAN — A gathering of family and friends was held at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM honoring the life of Ray Allen Dupuis, 74, who died Saturday, August 19, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Pearl Broussard of Nunez; two sons, Todd Dupuis and his wife, Tammy of Cincinnati, OH and Dale Dupuis and his wife, Tricia Borel of Abbeville; two daughters, Carla Dupuis of Abbeville and Sarah and her husband, Shane Redwing of Nunez; one sister, Lucy Leleux of Leleux; two brothers, Larry Vidallier and his wife, Marynell of Lockport and Mervin Dupuis, Jr. and his wife, Nannette of Sulphur; one step-brother, Gerald Vidallier and his wife, Judy of Abbeville; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Daniel Dupuis; two sisters, Brenda Vidallier and Willie Uze; parents, Mervin Dupuis, Sr. and the former Agnes Cormier; step-parents, Valarie and Helen Broussard; one niece, Pat Adams; and one great niece, Amanda Lege.

The family would like to extend great thanks to Dr. Michael Cane and his staff and Mula’s Pharmacy. The family would like to also thank family and friends for their ongoing prayers and emotional support.

-All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Dupuis family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.