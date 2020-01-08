Ray Stelly Jr. Chuck”

October 14, 1969 ~ January 4, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Ray “Chuck” Stelly Jr., 50, who died Saturday, January 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Catina Vaughan Stelly of Franklin; his two sons, Landen Stelly and his wife, Whitney of Carencro and Austin Orthman and his fianceé, Danielle Grimes of Gainsville, TX; his two stepsons, Khory Vaughan of Kaplan and Dylan Vaughan and his wife, Beth of Sicily Island; his daughter, Lindsey Brown of Kaplan; his mother, Dianna Touchet of Maurice; his first wife, Debra Compton of Carencro; his sister, Tonia Querrard and her husband, Jonathan of Franklin; his two brothers, Branden Stelly and his wife, Shannon of Kaplan and Carlin "Bo" Stelly of Franklin; and his eight grandchildren, Reese Stelly, Kaelyn Brown, Carson Brown, Nathan Lankford, Aiden Grimes, Layla Vaughan, Jaleigh Vaughan, and Braxon Vaughan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Stelly, Sr.; his stepfather, Dallas Fabre; his paternal grandparents, Joe Stelly and Gladys Markle; and his maternal grandparents, Joe Touchet and Maydora Simon.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.