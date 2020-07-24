July 2, 1939 ~ July 23, 2020

KAPLAN — Private graveside services will be held honoring the life of Raymond Gene Mire, 81, who died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kaplan Healthcare Center after battling with Covid-19 and loneliness. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Mire, Tyler Hebert, Dustin Hebert, Josh Boutte, Mark Mire, and Kent Mire. Honorary pallbearer will be Patrick Hebert.

Raymond never met a stranger and he would talk to anyone. He loved his fruit trees, his garden, his tractor, and his pets.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy Mire of Kaplan; his children, Kent Mire of Crowley, Mark Mire of Kaplan, Teresa Williams of Crowley, Raylan Neil Mire of Lafayette, and Jennifer and her husband, Pat Hebert of Kaplan; his grandchildren, Natasha Williams, Tyler Hebert, Kaitlyn Hebert, Dustin Hebert, Larkyn Hebert, and Nathan Mire; his great granddaughter, Emberlyn Stelly; his sister, Danielle and her husband, Charles Suire of Kaplan; and his brother, Donald Mire and his wife, Lorraine of Crowley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Bernadette Mire; his son, Raymond Willis “Will” Mire; his sister, Betty M. Broussard; his brother, Patrick Mire; his niece, Dorie Suire; and his nephew, Casey Suire.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Kaplan Healthcare for their care and especially Terry and Sarah for tending to him during his last days.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Mire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.