July 31, 1940 ~ July 11, 2019

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Raymond Lee Davidson, 78, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Lafayette General Southwest Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery with Reverend Johnathan Janise officiating the services.

Raymond was very active within the church community where he volunteered as a lay minister for over 30 years. He attended daily mass and was an Eucharistic Minister who delivered communion to the elderly, sick and homebound.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years, Loretta B. Davidson; son, John Davidson and his wife, Gina of Maurice; daughter-in-law, Donella Davidson of Pearland, TX; and three grandchildren, Barret James Davidson of Lafayette, Cameron Davidson of Pearland, TX, and Camille Davidson of Pearland, TX., and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Davidson and the former Lilly Mae Soirez; son, Patrick Reed Davidson; brother, Herman Davidson; and sisters, Audrey Hulin, Joyce LeBlanc and Barbara Galtier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.