February 24, 1938 ~ April 6, 2018

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 9, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church honoring the life of Rayward John Vincent, 80, who died Friday, April 6, 2018 at his home.

He was laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Maurice with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers were Travis Broussard, Kyle Vincent, Timothy Baudoin, Boyd Landry, Jody Landry and Gary Landry. Honorary pallbearer was Kenneth Broussard.

He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Broussard Vincent, sister, Janelle Landry, children, Virgil Vincent and wife Phyllis, Sonya Broussard, Leah Baudoin and her husband Mark, and grandchildren Wendy St. Julien, Katie Kidd, Kyle Vincent, Travis Broussard, Natalie Gray, Timothy Baudoin, Brooke Baudoin; and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie and Emedia Vincent and brother Ronald Vincent.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville.