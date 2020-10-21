ERATH — Graveside services for Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Simon will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00PM.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:00AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:00AM until time of services.

A native of Erath, Mrs. Becky passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She enjoyed dancing and being the life of the party. She was an avid animal lover and loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren dearly.

She is survived by her son, Donny Menard and his wife Angel of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; her daughters, Christina Brasseaux and her husband Dwayne of Lafayette, and Angel Simon and her fiancé Jericho Jackson of Lafayette; her step daughter, Jade Arcement of Forked Island; her grandchildren, Brittany Smith, Colby Menard, Peyton Menard, Brianna Menard, and Imani Jackson; her step grandchildren, Jeffrey Brasseaux, Nickolas Brassaeux, Blayne Brasseaux, Landen Abshire, Luke Abshire, and Kaison Thornton; her great grandchildren; Maddox Smith, Cayden Smith, and Albert Drumm; her brothers, Clifton Byron Jr., and Jimmy Byron; her sisters, Marilyn Segura, and Patricia Byron; and her numerous cousins.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Menard; her second husband, Ricky Simon; her longtime companion, Charles Faulkner; her parents, Clifton Byron Sr. and Betty Desormeaux; her Godmother, Barbara Babin; and godchild T-Roy Segura.

