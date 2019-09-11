Regina Hebert Ferguson

February 27, 1954 ~ September 9, 2019

On Monday, September 9th, 2019, Regina Ferguson, loving wife, mother, and nana- passed away at age 65.

Regina was born on February 27, 1954, in Abbeville, LA to Emmanuel and Myrtle (Luquette) Hebert.

Regina lived her life perpetually surrounded by family and friends, with a personality composed of equal parts unforgettable and unshakable. Over the last two and a half years she battled ovarian cancer with a grace and grit inspirational to all those around her.

Regina was preceded in death by her father, Emmanuel; mother, Myrtle; brothers, Leo, Jim, and Norris.

She is survived by her husband Thomas, their three children, Jeremy, with his wife Kasey and their children, Sophie and Owen; Kyle, with his wife Brooke and their children, Kilah and Graham; and Brett, with his wife Emily; along with her brother Dalton, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., Abbeville, LA on Thursday, September 12, 2019 between the hours of 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, September 13, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church on 101 N Leonard Ave., Abbeville, LA at 1:30 PM with burial immediately following at St. Paul Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.