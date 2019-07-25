July 23, 1953 – July 16, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00PM, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Abbeville for Reverend E.I. Sullivan Sr. who passed away on, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Reverend E.I. Sullivan Sr. was born July 23, 1953 to Will Clark Sr. and Bernice Washington Sullivan in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He was baptized in a Baptist church at an early age. He graduated from Linear High School in 1971. After relocating, he became a member of St. Luke C.M.E. Church in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Pastor Sullivan furthered his education and attended Southern University in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he remained on the President’s List throughout his tenure. Reverend E.I. Sullivan Sr. transferred to Grambling State University, due to the start of his ministry in the C.M.E. Church.

He obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Grambling State University in Kinesiology and Biology in 1987. During his tenure at Grambling State University, he became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

He received his Certificate of Education and began his teaching career at Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He continued to teach throughout his career, and ended his journey of teaching at N.P. Moss in Lafayette, Louisiana. Reverend E. I. Sullivan was named Teacher of the Year at N.P. Moss for the 2018-2019 school year.

Pastor Sullivan was also a Professor at The Baptist Theological Seminary at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana.

During his tenure with the C.M.E. Church he traveled and pastored in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receiving numerous accolades and awards. Reverend E.I. Sullivan dedicated 48 years in the ministry. Pastor Sullivan continued his ministry by pastoring at the following churches; St. Mary C.M.E., St. Duty C.M.E., Lane Tabernacle C.M.E., Calvary C.M.E., Newell Chapel C.M.E., Glenn Chapel C.M.E., Long Chapel C.M.E., Hopewell Temple C.M.E., Cunningham C.M.E., Trinity C.M.E., and ending his ministry as the Pastor of Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Abbeville, Louisiana.

Pastor Sullivan leaves to cherish his memories with his loving wife of 26 years, First Lady Jarina H. Sullivan.

Together they raised six handsome sons, Jamar (Ann), Joseph (Deshawn), Jarvis, Ennis Jr., Elijah, and Elisha. Twelve grandchildren; Jamaree, Janae, Janie, Jalisha, Jaylen, Jayden, Jamani, Janiah, Justus, Joseph Jr., Genesis, and Jace. One great grandchild, Addison. Two brothers; Norman (Cindy) and Sammy Joe. Three sisters-in-law; Shirley, Jane (Anthony), and Josie (Darrel).

Five brothers-in-law; Joseph (Contessa), Jonas (Delores), Jacob (Lateshia), Jason (Tina), and Jarvis (Marion). His loving and devoted church family at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church, his sons and daughters in the ministry, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Pastor Sullivan is preceded in death by his parents; Will Clark Sr. and Bernice Sullivan Washington, his mother and father-in-law, Joseph and Willie Houston one daughter, Janie Claire, one brother Will Clark Jr., and one sister; Charlotte Clark O’Neal.

The family asks that viewing be observed between the hours of 8 AM until time of service at noon at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church in Abbeville.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.