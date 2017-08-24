September 4, 1938 ~ August 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 25, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Richard Carl Vice, 78, who died Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Richard is survived by his two daughters, Sheila Vice and Sharon Gaspard and her husband, Heith; granddaughters, Shantell Vice, Codi Gaspard, Katey Singer, Holley Singer, Shena Couvillier and Jamie Fargo; grandsons, Corey Vice, Dusty Singer and Kyle Singer; great-granddaughters, Ryleigh Bessard, Aaliyah Baker, Zoie Burns, McKenzie Couvillier and Layla Fargo; and great-grandsons, Jordan Vice, Hunter Vice and Sage Vice, Cameron Singer, Joel Singer, Landon Singer, Logan Singer, and Mykal Fargo.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Leona Theriot Vice; parents, Eddie Vice, Sr. and the former Edith Richard; sons, Karl David Vice and Randall Vice; sisters, Helen Palombo and Janette Vincent; and brother, Eddie Vice, Jr..

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 24, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank Abbeville General Hospital, Concepts of Care and Eastridge Nursing Home for their care and compassion in their time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.