Richard Robinson

February 22, 1940 - August 25, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Rose hill Baptist Church for Richard Allen Robinson (78), who passed on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. Visitation will be observed from 8:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mouton Cove. Rev. John Allen will officiate.

Richard was born to Harold and Dorothy Robinson on August 22, 1940 in Abbeville, LA. He graduated from J.A. Herod High School then followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps and became a brick mason. He worked in Houston, TX and Chicago, IL.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Dorothy Coleman of Abbeville, LA; one son, Richard Demar Robinson(Tiffany) of Houston, TX; his sisters, Alyce Robinson and Patricia Robinson Plowden, both of Abbeville, and Tracy Robinson of Houston, TX; his brothers, Kenneth Robinson(Cassandra) of Pearland, TX and Phillip Robinson of Houston, TX; a special uncle and aunt, Eldridge and Flora Coleman of Matteson, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Harold Robinson; one son, Patrick Armon Robinson; his sister Barbara Robinson Hill; and his brothers, Harold Young and Charles Robinson.

The Robinson/Coleman family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Eastridge Nursing Center for the kind, compassionate, and loving cared extended to Richard.

