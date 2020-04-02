Richard W. "Ricky" Upton

September 8, 1955 ~ April 1, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Richard Wayne Upton, 64, who died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Keith Duhon officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Heath Upton, Drake Upton, Tracy Clark, Brennan Clark, Paxton Gardiner, and Barney Prejean. Honorary pallbearers will be Asa Mark Upton and Matt Carloss.

Ricky was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. A proud man dedicating his life to a major oilfield company to provide for his family, Ricky retired from Shell Oil Company with 38 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jalane G. Upton; his son, Richard Heath Upton and his wife, Adrea of Maurice; his daughter, Kourtnie U. Gardiner of Maurice; his brother, Gene Upton and his wife, Joanie of Baton Rouge; and six grandchildren, Aly Zumbek, Mallie Gardiner, Drake Upton, Annison Gardiner, Paxton Gardiner, and Asa Mark Upton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie J. Upton and the former Helen Broussard; his twin sons, Richard Christopher Upton and Ryan Heath Upton; his sister, Gail Dore; his parents-in-law, John and Wanda Guilbeau; and his brother-in-law, Chris Guilbeau.

