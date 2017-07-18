Ricky Dale Dietz, Sr.

June 4, 1962 ~ July 17, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ricky Dale Dietz, 55, who died Monday, July 17, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor David Delino officiating the services.

Ricky is survived by his son, Terry Dietz of Abbeville; two granddaughters, Briana Dietz and Annie Dietz both of Abbeville; former spouse, Ada Carver of Abbeville; two brothers, Leroy Dietz and Luke Dietz; and three sisters, Elizabeth Henry, Charlotte Becker and Celina Dietz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Freddie Dietz and the former Florence Milliman; and son, Ricky Dale Dietz, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, July 20, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.