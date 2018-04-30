September 23, 1927 ~ April 29, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Rita Lege Pellerin, 90, who died Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jake Hebert, Christian Hebert, Colby Hebert, Keith Duhon, Robbie Mayer and Jerry J. Darby, III.

Rita is survived by her three daughters, Frances Pellerin of Abbeville, Janice Hebert and her husband Jake of Abbeville, and Kathy Massicot of Destin, FL; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Pellerin; parents, Ursin Lege and the former Alice Luquette; daughter, Barbara Dartez; brother, Ernest Lege; and sister, Joyce Mayer.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 30, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Monday, April 30, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.