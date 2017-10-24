May 13, 1934 ~ October 20, 2017

Kaplan—Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Rita Romero Durand, 83, who died Friday, October 20, 2017 at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Taylor Bergeron, Jude Bertrand, Dwayne Bertrand, Chip Romero, Melvin Faulk, Jr., and Jacob Romero. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Jude Bourque.

Rita was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends, cooking, and playing cards. She was an employee of Evangeline Law Enforcement Council, where she was the executive director for 35 years.

She is survived by her son, Scott Jude Bourque; one granddaughter, Amanda Bourque Bertrand and her husband, Dwayne of Carencro; three great grandchildren, Taylor Bergeron, Maggie Bergeron, and Jude Bertrand; one step great grandchild, Paige Guillory and her husband, Lance; and one step great-great grandchild, Caroline Guillory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan Durand; and her parents, Harry Romero and the former Maggie Dartez.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, October 24, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Durand family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.