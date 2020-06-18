October 23, 1926 – June 16, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita Theresa Guarino, 93, will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana. She died at 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at her home after several months of declining health. Father Louis Richard, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, will be the celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will follow in St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery. Visitation will not be held before the funeral.

Serving as pallbearers will be Wade Russo, Nathan Thibodeaux, Jose Montero, Matthew Devenport, Don Frederick, and Earl Joseph Chaisson III. Vocalists Natial d’Augereau and Robert Comeaux will be accompanied on the organ by Dr. Samuel Thibodeaux. Diana Frederick and Renée Chaisson will proclaim the Scripture readings. Faye and Carlin Trahan will serve as gift bearers.

Rita Guarino was born in Abbeville, Louisiana, on October 23, 1926, to Salvatore “Sam” Guarino and Jennie LaBruzzo Guarino. She graduated from Abbeville High School and earned a degree in business education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute. Rita taught typing and accounting at Erath High School and Abbeville High School. She was an excellent pianist, playing popular music by ear. She also made beautiful beaded Christmas ornaments, and her Christmas trees were exquisite. For several years she and her sister Mary Ann helped to decorate St. Mary Magdalen Church for Christmas, and she sometimes fashioned beaded ornaments for those decorations. After she and her siblings donated the family blacksmith shop to the City of Abbeville, she served on the board of the Sam Guarino Blacksmith Shop Museum.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Ann Guarino of Abbeville; her niece Clevie Thibodeaux of Erath; her niece, Sonia Cahanin of Erath; her nephew, Samuel Thibodeaux, D.V.M., of Erath and his partner Jose Montero; and her Goddaughters Angela Russo of New Orleans and Erica Edwards of Texas, as well as numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony “Tony” Guarino and his wife Enid; her sisters, Josephine Guarino and Elizabeth “Bessie” Guarino Thibodeaux and her husband Cleve; and her infant sister, Laura Guarino.

The family is grateful to Sylvia Willis, who has been a wonderful helper and friend to Rita for many years. They also thank Kerry Schexnaider, M.D.; Michole Jones; the staff of Concepts of Care, especially Ray, Robin, Mary, and Honor; and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Whitney. These thoughtful caregivers were kind and patient and helped to make Rita’s last days comfortable and peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette, Louisiana 70503.

