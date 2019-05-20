October 11, 1933 ~ May 17, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kaplan Baptist Church honoring the life of Robert “Bob” Broussard, 85, who died Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Nunez Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Coates officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Perrin, David Perrin, Mark Weber, Ryeland Broussard, Kyle Broussard, and Tim Barrientes.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanette Toups Broussard of Willis, TX; one son, Steven Broussard and his wife, Fay of Willis, TX; one daughter, Katherine Broussard Hargrave of Willis, TX; three sisters, Bernice Dunaway of Silsbee, TX, Helen Perrin of Athens, TX, and Bea and her husband, Floyd Weber of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Ryeland Broussard of Spring, TX, Kyle Broussard of Spring, TX, Jenna and her husband, Kelly Hurst of Spring, TX, Leslie and her husband, Tim Barrientes of Humble, TX, and Jessica and her husband, Bobby Goynes of Spring, TX; 16 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Effie Broussard; his parents, Isaac and Marie Broussard; two brothers-in-law, Albert Perrin and Gerald Dunaway.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Kaplan Baptist Church, 400 N. Trahan Avenue, on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM; Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the services at 10:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.