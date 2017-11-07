Robert “Robo” Nicholas

ERATH – A celebration of the Life of Robert “Robo” Wayne Nicholas will be held Tuesday November 7, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM at David Funeral Home of Erath.

Robo, a native of Raceland and a resident of Erath, lost his short battle with lung cancer after suffering pneumonia, at the age of 61.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Nicholas; three daughters Michele and her husband Marcus Taylor, Amy and her husband Chris Journet, and Kayla and her husband Gerald Case; his grandchildren Blair, Bailey, and Jeremiah Landry, Taylor Nicholas, Marcus Jr. and Braxton Taylor, Kayde and Koen Nicholas, and Ryley Case. He is also survived by numerous nieces and a nephew.

Robo was preceded in death by his son Jimmy “Jimbo” Nicholas, his parents Jim and Margie Nicholas; two brothers Jimmy Nicholas and Johnny Nichols; and one sister Carol Jean Nicholas.

