Robert “Robo” Nicholas

Tue, 11/07/2017 - 11:08am Shaun Hearen

ERATH – A celebration of the Life of Robert “Robo” Wayne Nicholas will be held Tuesday November 7, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM at David Funeral Home of Erath.
Robo, a native of Raceland and a resident of Erath, lost his short battle with lung cancer after suffering pneumonia, at the age of 61.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Nicholas; three daughters Michele and her husband Marcus Taylor, Amy and her husband Chris Journet, and Kayla and her husband Gerald Case; his grandchildren Blair, Bailey, and Jeremiah Landry, Taylor Nicholas, Marcus Jr. and Braxton Taylor, Kayde and Koen Nicholas, and Ryley Case. He is also survived by numerous nieces and a nephew.
Robo was preceded in death by his son Jimmy “Jimbo” Nicholas, his parents Jim and Margie Nicholas; two brothers Jimmy Nicholas and Johnny Nichols; and one sister Carol Jean Nicholas.
You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of Erath, 209 East Putnam Street, (337) 937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017