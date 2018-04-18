July 14, 1958 ~ April 4, 2018

KAPLAN — Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Robert Allen Broussard, 59, who died on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Memorial Hermann Medical Center. Reverend Nicholas Dupre' will be officiating the services.

Robert attended Kaplan High School graduating in 1976. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed gambling. He loved all sports, including Houston Astros Baseball, Saints Football, basketball and all of UL Ragin Cajun sports.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon and her husband, Darrell Hargrave of Houston, TX; one nephew, Chad Hargrave and his wife, Chelsey of Houston, TX; two nieces, Kristie and her husband, Michael Houston of Houston, TX and Kim Hargrave of Houston, TX; two great nephews, Zach Shelton and his wife, Emily and Jackson Hargrave; and four great nieces, Tori Shelton, Mackenzie Hargrave, Emily Hargrave, and Ashlyn Hargrave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Joyce Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., Friday, April 20, 2018 from 11:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.