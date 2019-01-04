The beauty of a memory is that it’s always there, like a penny in our pocket, we can take it anywhere. As we travel on in life, we take comfort as we go, in a lifetime of “sweet memories,” of the one we loved.

Our loved one, Mr. Robert Breaux Jr., departed this life December 29, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Breaux was a resident of Abbeville since 1978. He leaves in God’s care his loving wife of 59 years Dolores; son, Cosmas (Heather Breaux) of Baton Rouge; daughters, Tere (Dexter Harrison) of Richmond, Texas and Deanna (Joseph Gathe, Jr. MD) of Bellaire, Texas; siblings, Barbara Breaux , Marion Newman, Delores (Simon Lacour), Don Breaux Sr., Charles Breaux Sr. and Ella Fusilier; grandchildren, Chloe and Cristen Harrison, Joseph, Hope, Israel, and Faith Breaux and Joya and Joseph Gathe III; great-granddaughter, Gracie Breaux; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Brenda Bain and Lanny and Gevenia George and a host of other relatives and friends. His parents, Robert Breaux and Ella Mae Jones Breaux and brother, Lloyd Breaux Sr. preceded him in death. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, 101 N. Leonard St., Saturday, January 5th, 1:00 PM, Father Chester Arceneaux, Celebrant. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home, 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, Louisiana 70510 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at St Paul Cemetery, Abbeville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PTSD Foundation of America, 832- 912-4429, www.ptsdusa.org

Final Arrangements Entrusted to: David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, Louisiana 70510 337-893-3777 and Mabrie Memorial Mortuary 5000 Almeda Rd., Houston, Texas 77004 713-942-7673.