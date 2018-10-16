Robert D. Guidry

September 3, 1948 ~ October 13, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Robert Davis Guidry, 70, who died Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at Suire Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas Dupre' officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years; Brenda Guidry of Pecan Island; his two sons; Scotty Guidry and his wife, Marti of Cow Island and Conrad Guidry and his wife, Anita of Forked Island; his daughter, Sue and her husband, Ricky Abshire of Forked Island; his six sisters; Jean Broussard of Pecan Island, Florence Hardin of Pecan Island, Laura Taylor of Shelbyville, TX, Joycee Baker of Shelbyville, TX, Virginia Gallo of Pensacola, FL, and Ruby Sellers of New Orleans; his three brothers, Lovelace Guidry of Forked Island, Lee Guidry of Forked Island, and Eddie Guidry of Forked Island; his seven grandchildren, Kenneth Guidry, Ricky Abshire, Jr., Hiliana Guidry, Zaylen Guidry, Tanner Pugh, Conrad Guidry, Jr., and Gracie Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Evince Guidry, and the former Eva Touchet; his two sisters, Shirley Vincent and Ruth Guidry; and one brother, Charles Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, October 17, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the time of service.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Guidry family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.