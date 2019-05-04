ERATH — Memorial Services for Robert J. Gary, 50, will be 2:00PM Thursday May 9, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at a later date.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Thursday May 9, 2019 from 10:00AM until service time.

Robert, born in Lafayette, and a resident of Erath passed away Wednesday May 1, 2019 in his residence. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Desert Storm and was employed as a security guard for many years. He was a very warm hearted person who never met a stranger.

He is survived by his parents, Opha Jr. and Rose Faulk Gary of Erath, his siblings, Russell Gary and wife Donna of Lafayette, Karen G. Lanclos and husband Adam of Erath, Ryan Gary and wife Aimee of Boyce, nephews, Dyllon Menard of Erath, Jade Lanclos of Erath, nieces, Alyssa George of San Clemente, CA, Samantha Gary of Lafayette , Rilyn Gary of Lafayette and Amber Lanclos.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam Street Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.